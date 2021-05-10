K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KPLUY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Commerzbank downgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.06. 9,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.37.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

