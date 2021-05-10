KuboCoin (KUBO) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

KuboCoin (CURRENCY:KUBO) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. KuboCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $45.00 worth of KuboCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KuboCoin has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. One KuboCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00068241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $275.12 or 0.00486142 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 100.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.38 or 0.00244523 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $687.81 or 0.01215385 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003695 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00030121 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $422.05 or 0.00745780 BTC.

KuboCoin Profile

KuboCoin’s total supply is 90,708,745,843 coins. The official website for KuboCoin is kubocoin.org . KuboCoin’s official message board is kubocoin.org/medium . KuboCoin’s official Twitter account is @KuboCoin . The Reddit community for KuboCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Kubocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The KUBO team and project will put a major focus on building a retail ecosystem that supports the use of KUBO for a crypto payment alternative. Goods and services can be had at discounted rates due to the money saved by vendors and retailers on transaction fees. The regions of interest for vendors and retailers include Asian markets and European markets, with the United States being a later focus in the project development. The KUBO coin is a WAVES-based cryptocurrency but will perform a 35:1 swap in January to ERC20. As soon as the swap occurs, more information will be added. “

KuboCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuboCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuboCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuboCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

