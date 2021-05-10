Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $125.81

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $125.81 and last traded at $124.43, with a volume of 8230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.07.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KUBTY shares. Mizuho downgraded Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Kubota from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.89.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Kubota had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Analysts predict that Kubota Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

