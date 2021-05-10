Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Gap Down to $26.15

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.15, but opened at $25.14. Kura Oncology shares last traded at $25.59, with a volume of 539 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KURA. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.62. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $183,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 404.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 112,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 90,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,669,000 after purchasing an additional 291,590 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Kura Oncology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.