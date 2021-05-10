Kylin (KYL) Price Tops $0.72

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 10th. One Kylin coin can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001251 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kylin has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Kylin has a market capitalization of $58.85 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kylin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00086995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00019917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00065978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00106463 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.47 or 0.00799915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00049035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,196.21 or 0.09007227 BTC.

Kylin Coin Profile

KYL is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,556,878 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Kylin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kylin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kylin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kylin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kylin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.