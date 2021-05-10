L Brands (NYSE:LB) Shares Up 5.2%

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)’s stock price shot up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.95 and last traded at $70.76. 85,221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,067,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on LB. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group raised shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of -90.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.21.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth $1,126,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 189,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 55,222 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

