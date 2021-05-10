La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.71

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.71 and last traded at $46.45, with a volume of 10883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.55.

LZB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1,131.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

