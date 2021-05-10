Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,443 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates owned 0.05% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $13,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH opened at $278.14 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $155.19 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.27.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,084 shares of company stock worth $2,118,774 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

