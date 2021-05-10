Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) PT Raised to $48.00

Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LBRMF traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 137,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,700. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25. Labrador Iron Mines has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.95.

Labrador Iron Mines Company Profile

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

