Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) PT Raised to $48.00

Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of LBRMF traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 137,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,700. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25. Labrador Iron Mines has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.95.
Labrador Iron Mines Company Profile
