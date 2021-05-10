Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) PT Raised to C$48.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.05% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LIF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.64.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock traded up C$1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$44.84. The company had a trading volume of 237,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,018. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of C$18.53 and a 1 year high of C$44.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$38.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.46. The stock has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.
Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works
Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.