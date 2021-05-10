Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) PT Raised to C$48.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LIF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.64.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock traded up C$1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$44.84. The company had a trading volume of 237,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,018. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of C$18.53 and a 1 year high of C$44.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$38.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.46. The stock has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$54.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.6100002 EPS for the current year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

