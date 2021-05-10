LABS Group 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.80 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. LABS Group has a market cap of $18.50 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 35.4% lower against the US dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $368.15 or 0.00660823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00065822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 142% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.47 or 0.00244954 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $682.37 or 0.01224852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003689 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00031125 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.99 or 0.00732342 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

