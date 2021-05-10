Lake Street Capital Increases inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Price Target to $16.00

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) had its target price lifted by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $12.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $138.80 million, a P/E ratio of 648.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10. inTEST has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 3.22%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of inTEST during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in inTEST by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 65,278 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new position in inTEST during the 4th quarter worth $2,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

