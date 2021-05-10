Lam Research (LRCX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/28/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $583.00 to $755.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $568.00 to $726.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $600.00 to $700.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $575.00 to $705.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $590.00 to $725.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $740.00 to $780.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $660.00 to $750.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $615.00 to $725.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $600.00 to $700.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $583.00 to $755.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $568.00 to $726.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $650.00 to $750.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $740.00 to $780.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $575.00 to $680.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $645.00 to $690.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $590.00 to $725.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $800.00 to $815.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $575.00 to $705.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $625.00 to $725.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $585.00 to $700.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $660.00 to $750.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $660.00 to $750.00.

4/16/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $650.00 to $750.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $575.00 to $680.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $645.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $625.00 to $725.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $585.00 to $700.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $670.00 to $800.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Lam Research is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $628.00 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $240.34 and a 12 month high of $669.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $616.30 and its 200 day moving average is $521.69. The company has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $1,507,000. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 505.0% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $5,952,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in Lam Research by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Lam Research by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

