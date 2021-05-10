Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $936.82 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will report $936.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $962.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $923.00 million. Lamb Weston reported sales of $846.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year sales of $3.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $78.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.84. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 48,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

