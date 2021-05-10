Lambda (LAMB) Trading Down 25.8% This Week

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. In the last week, Lambda has traded down 25.8% against the dollar. One Lambda coin can now be bought for about $0.0706 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $104.39 million and approximately $9.75 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00086153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00019651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00065363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00106684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.28 or 0.00805896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00050751 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,262.33 or 0.09173840 BTC.

About Lambda

LAMB is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,479,138,020 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.