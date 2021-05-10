Lamden (TAU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.62 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Lamden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lamden has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Lamden has a market capitalization of $14.62 million and $107,470.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00016682 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000154 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000910 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

