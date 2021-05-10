Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.35

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSGOF shares. Bank of America upgraded Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Land Securities Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

