Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $11.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $305.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 128.2% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 791,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 444,417 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 435,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.