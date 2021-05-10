Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $179.80

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $179.80 and last traded at $179.70, with a volume of 35 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $178.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.25. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1,229.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

