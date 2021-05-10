Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORF) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Largo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGORF) were down 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.11. Approximately 201,178 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 99,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39.

About Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORF)

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

