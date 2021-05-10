Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target Cut to $49.00

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.46% from the company’s previous close.

LAZ has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

LAZ traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lazard has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $47.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average is $41.54.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lazard will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 5.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,661,000 after acquiring an additional 602,925 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Lazard by 106.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 918,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,969,000 after acquiring an additional 473,669 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lazard during the first quarter worth $333,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

