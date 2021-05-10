LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Gap Down to $146.43

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $146.43, but opened at $141.64. LCI Industries shares last traded at $134.94, with a volume of 1,078 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LCII shares. Sidoti raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LCI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.60.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.64.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

In related news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $648,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. Insiders sold a total of 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,768 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,308,000 after acquiring an additional 156,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $925,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.