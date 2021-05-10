Lead Wallet Price Tops $0.0103 on Exchanges (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $5.21 million and approximately $470,724.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $425.28 or 0.00762620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00065517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 116.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.38 or 0.00244566 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $679.19 or 0.01217925 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003674 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00030745 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.27 or 0.00732118 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

