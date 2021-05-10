Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) Downgraded by BTIG Research to Neutral

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) was downgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $8.50 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LEAF. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Leaf Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price target (up from $7.50) on shares of Leaf Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Leaf Group alerts:

LEAF stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 57,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,323. Leaf Group has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08. The company has a market cap of $303.48 million, a P/E ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.90.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Leaf Group had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 5.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leaf Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Leaf Group by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Leaf Group during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Leaf Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Leaf Group during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the wall art, home dÃ©cor, and tech and apparel accessories categories.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.