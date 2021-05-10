Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.550-2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80 billion-$5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.79 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEG. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.20.

LEG opened at $57.53 on Monday. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.67.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

