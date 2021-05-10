Leila Alland Sells 4,000 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $139,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Leila Alland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $135,440.00.

PMV Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.83. 149,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,994. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.20. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $4.80. Analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $202,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

