Lendefi Market Cap Reaches $1.95 Million (LDFI)

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One Lendefi coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000841 BTC on exchanges. Lendefi has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $17,965.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lendefi has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $465.76 or 0.00839638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00065495 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 135% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.15 or 0.00249051 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $654.94 or 0.01180689 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00029308 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.59 or 0.00714955 BTC.

Lendefi Coin Profile

Lendefi’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,179,166 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Lendefi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lendefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

