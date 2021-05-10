Lendefi Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week (LDFI)

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Lendefi has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lendefi has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $12,432.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lendefi coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000789 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lendefi

Lendefi’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,179,166 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

