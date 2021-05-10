LEOcoin Price Reaches $0.0462 on Top Exchanges (LC4)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. In the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. LEOcoin has a total market cap of $69,386.94 and approximately $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEOcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,270.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,870.16 or 0.07002261 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,327.78 or 0.02402351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.58 or 0.00639723 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.30 or 0.00188715 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $431.19 or 0.00780156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $339.93 or 0.00615036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006261 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.59 or 0.00502245 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LC4 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 coins. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LEOcoin is www.lc4foundation.org . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The new LEOcoin ERC20 token is powered by the Ethereum platform, with thousands of nodes to support the protocol and provide consensus and security. New LEOcoin wallets will be made available with multiple features. Popular ERC20 wallets, like Mist, MEW, Atomic, MetaMask and others will also offer support for the new LEOcoin token and enhance its usability, ease of use and allow safe storage on cold wallet solutions. The new LEOcoin comes with all the ERC20 token benefits, like uniform and fast transactions, reduced risk and complexity, smart contracts, wallet compatibility, and many more advantages. The LEOcoin Foundation will continue to devote time and resources, committing long-term investment in LEOcoin to ensure that features that set LEOcoin apart in the industry, like stake reward, continue to be developed. The strategy is to comply with the standards set by the Ethereum network and to continue to develop LEOcoin in ways that take advantage of this technology, for the benefit of the LEOcoin community. It was a tough year for the digital currency community in 2018, with large moves in prices and many Initial Coin Offering (ICO) projects that performed below expectation. By comparison, LEOcoin did comparatively well in this ‘crypto winter’, and now we look ahead again, as the future for our own currency is still bright. LEOcoin is ready for mass adoption. It is built with a focus on the community values and the decentralization spirit. “

LEOcoin Coin Trading

