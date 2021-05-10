Lethean (LTHN) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $24,885.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Lethean has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $24,885.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded 105.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,520.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,898.73 or 0.07022112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,354.12 or 0.02438947 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.26 or 0.00643470 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.29 or 0.00191448 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.41 or 0.00769814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.95 or 0.00617690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $279.99 or 0.00504304 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

