LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LHC Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

Shares of LHCG opened at $201.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $116.26 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

