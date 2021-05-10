LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – William Blair raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of LHC Group in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. William Blair also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.11.

LHCG opened at $201.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.30. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $116.26 and a twelve month high of $236.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $923,261,000 after buying an additional 101,511 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in LHC Group by 849.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,622,000 after buying an additional 676,672 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 732,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $140,146,000 after purchasing an additional 87,325 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 524,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in LHC Group by 75.2% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 518,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,226,000 after purchasing an additional 222,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.