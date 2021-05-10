Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) PT Raised to $210.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.67.

Shares of LBRDK stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $166.57. 14,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,615. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.00. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $116.78 and a 52 week high of $167.08. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 135.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $24,772,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,586,000 after purchasing an additional 503,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

