Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 15,830 shares.The stock last traded at $35.27 and had previously closed at $35.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 8.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.42.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

