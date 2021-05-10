Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 15,830 shares.The stock last traded at $35.27 and had previously closed at $35.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 8.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.42.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

