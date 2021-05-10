Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) CFO Sells $477,750.00 in Stock

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Life Storage stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $96.40. 360,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,935. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.39 and a 200 day moving average of $82.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $97.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Life Storage by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Life Storage by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

