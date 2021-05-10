Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Reaches $2.18 on Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.18 or 0.00003951 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.42 million and $1.30 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.74 or 0.00638805 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006278 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002448 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

