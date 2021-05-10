Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 93,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 748,823 shares.The stock last traded at $60.16 and had previously closed at $62.63.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LSPD shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cormark raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a PE ratio of -74.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.41.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

