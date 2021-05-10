LikeCoin Market Cap Hits $19.58 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 19% against the dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $19.58 million and approximately $92,105.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,033,300,705 coins and its circulating supply is 1,030,509,561 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

