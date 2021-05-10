Linx (NYSE:LINX) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.50

Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 12011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.
Several research firms have recently commented on LINX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Linx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Linx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.97.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -720.00 and a beta of 2.33.
About Linx (NYSE:LINX)
Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.
