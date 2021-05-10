Linx (NYSE:LINX) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.50

Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 12011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on LINX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Linx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Linx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.97.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -720.00 and a beta of 2.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Linx in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its stake in shares of Linx by 1,515,171.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 189,408,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 189,396,460 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Linx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Linx in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

About Linx (NYSE:LINX)

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

