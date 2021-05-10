Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.20

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of -0.07.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Lion had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $893.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lion Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Lion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

