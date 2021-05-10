Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.81 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will announce $55.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.45 million and the lowest is $54.16 million. Liquidity Services posted sales of $47.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full year sales of $222.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.52 million to $228.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $245.37 million, with estimates ranging from $241.30 million to $249.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $45,000.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,994.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,153.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,084 shares of company stock worth $2,983,799. Corporate insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 78.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $24.52 on Monday. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $856.31 million, a PE ratio of -222.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

