Liquity (LQTY) Price Reaches $27.90

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for $27.90 or 0.00049727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity has traded up 25.6% against the dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $77.91 million and $1.20 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $429.86 or 0.00766184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00065282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 135.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.61 or 0.00241708 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $684.66 or 0.01220354 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003659 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00029901 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.94 or 0.00736039 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,792,572 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

