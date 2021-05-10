Litentry Hits Market Capitalization of $145.80 Million (LIT)

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Litentry has a total market cap of $145.80 million and $15.97 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litentry has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. One Litentry coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.96 or 0.00013740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00086846 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00065683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00107154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $465.88 or 0.00803968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00050036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,319.16 or 0.09179346 BTC.

About Litentry

Litentry is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,311,958 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

