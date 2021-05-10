Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Shares Up 4.3%

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.40 and last traded at $83.40. 44,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,268,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.96.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYV. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,052.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at $32,285,441.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,979,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,768,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,792,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.