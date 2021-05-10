loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $22.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. loanDepot traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 6775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LDI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rowe began coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.27.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.612 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

About loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

