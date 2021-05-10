Lobstex Trading Down 7.8% This Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Lobstex has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $911,863.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000805 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 121.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,923,677 coins and its circulating supply is 21,923,665 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.