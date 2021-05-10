Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 2.1% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after purchasing an additional 360,344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,562,000 after purchasing an additional 31,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $623,757,000 after buying an additional 269,127 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after buying an additional 1,093,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,280,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,612,000 after purchasing an additional 27,703 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $5.50 on Monday, reaching $395.84. 7,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,737. The stock has a market cap of $110.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $376.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.40. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.11.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

