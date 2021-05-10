LockTrip (LOC) Trading Up 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 10th. LockTrip has a total market cap of $149.20 million and $406,770.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.98 or 0.00017989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LockTrip has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LockTrip alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

LockTrip Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.