London Stock Exchange Group’s (LNSTY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LNSTY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. London Stock Exchange Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

Shares of LNSTY stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.42. 260,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,241. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $35.17.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.