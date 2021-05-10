London Stock Exchange Group’s (LNSTY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LNSTY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. London Stock Exchange Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of LNSTY stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.42. 260,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,241. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $35.17.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

