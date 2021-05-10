Lordstown Motors (RIDE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Lordstown Motors to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

Lordstown Motors stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. Lordstown Motors has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99.

RIDE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

